Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $397.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings. JPEM was launched on Jan 7, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

