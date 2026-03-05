KeyCorp Raises Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $82.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

HLIO opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 948.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results and management commentary beat expectations — HLIO reported $0.81 EPS vs. $0.72 consensus and revenue grew ~17% year-over-year; the earnings call transcripts provide color on end-market strength and margin drivers. Positive Sentiment: Q1 FY2026 guidance came in meaningfully above Street for the quarter — EPS guide of $0.65–$0.70 vs. consensus ~$0.61 and revenue guide $218–$223M vs. ~$200M — suggesting strong near-term demand and supporting expectations for FY recovery.

Institutional/industry coverage is upbeat — a recent piece highlights analysts’ bullish view on Helios among industrials, which can help sustain investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance is a range (EPS $2.60–$2.90; revenue $820–$860M) that broadly brackets the consensus (~$2.74 EPS; ~$836.9M revenue). That alignment reduces surprise risk but leaves upside dependent on execution and margin leverage.

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

