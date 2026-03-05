Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 839532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,724,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,251,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,650,000 after buying an additional 1,255,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

