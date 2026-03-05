Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Hits $2,262.85 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $357.09 million and approximately $1.94 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,262.85 or 0.03099444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 543,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 544,447.30983226. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,278.88015026 USD and is up 8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $24,654.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.