Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,167.80 and last traded at GBX 2,167.80, with a volume of 32634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,987.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,936.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,822.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.19. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 215.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

