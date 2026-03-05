KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 329,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,530,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $515.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.20.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DE stock opened at $613.93 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

