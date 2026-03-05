KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $245.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.31. The stock has a market cap of $591.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Positive Sentiment: FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus — The drug earned Fast Track designation supported by positive Phase 2 data and an ongoing Phase 3 study, which can accelerate review timelines and boosts the pharma pipeline narrative. Nipocalimab Fast Track PR

FDA Fast Track for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus — The drug earned Fast Track designation supported by positive Phase 2 data and an ongoing Phase 3 study, which can accelerate review timelines and boosts the pharma pipeline narrative. Positive Sentiment: New direct-to-consumer drug sales channel — J&J launched a U.S. website to sell certain medications directly to uninsured or out-of-pocket patients, which may expand access and create a new revenue stream outside traditional pharmacy channels. Reuters: Direct-to-consumer site

New direct-to-consumer drug sales channel — J&J launched a U.S. website to sell certain medications directly to uninsured or out-of-pocket patients, which may expand access and create a new revenue stream outside traditional pharmacy channels. Neutral Sentiment: Oncology and other late-stage programs showing progress — Early pasritamig data and other oncology moves underpin higher long-term estimates, but timelines and commercial execution remain key variables. Yahoo: Pipeline & legal update

Oncology and other late-stage programs showing progress — Early pasritamig data and other oncology moves underpin higher long-term estimates, but timelines and commercial execution remain key variables. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access and upcoming results — J&J scheduled its first-quarter results call for April 14; the call and Q1 metrics will be the next catalysts for guidance and near-term sentiment. Earnings call notice

Investor access and upcoming results — J&J scheduled its first-quarter results call for April 14; the call and Q1 metrics will be the next catalysts for guidance and near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and income investor interest — J&J continues to be highlighted among top dividend/dividend-growth picks, supporting demand from income-focused investors even amid broader volatility. Dividend aristocrat piece

Dividend and income investor interest — J&J continues to be highlighted among top dividend/dividend-growth picks, supporting demand from income-focused investors even amid broader volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Hold with limited upside — Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating citing higher oncology-driven estimates but constrained upside, which may temper upside momentum despite pipeline wins. TipRanks: Hold rating

Analyst stance: Hold with limited upside — Bank of America reiterated a Hold rating citing higher oncology-driven estimates but constrained upside, which may temper upside momentum despite pipeline wins. Negative Sentiment: Bayer legal challenge over prostate cancer product claims — Bayer has initiated legal action related to prostate cancer product claims, introducing litigation risk and potential costs or reputational impact that investors dislike. Yahoo: Legal challenge mention

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

