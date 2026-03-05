Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $65.28 million and $32.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,245 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app. Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)Telegram, Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

