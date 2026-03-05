Kathryn Romano Sells 750 Shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,141.60. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $3,401,750.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $298.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.25.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

