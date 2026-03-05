Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after buying an additional 4,850,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,041,000 after acquiring an additional 698,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,393,000 after acquiring an additional 505,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,124 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

