Kane Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Kane Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8%

MCK stock opened at $977.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $878.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $621.88 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

