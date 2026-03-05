Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $571.89 million and approximately $44.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,643.71832 with 3,497,363,517.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.19237422 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 805 active market(s) with $42,150,251.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

