JT Stratford LLC Purchases 10,877 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,375,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,881,000 after buying an additional 502,464 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

