JT Stratford LLC Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 788.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,591. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. This trade represents a 33.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $13,650,815. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $251.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.66. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

