JT Stratford LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $358.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

