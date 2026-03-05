JT Stratford LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

