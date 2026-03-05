JT Stratford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 243.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

