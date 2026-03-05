JT Stratford LLC Grows Position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF $SCYB

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

