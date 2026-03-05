JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global Trading Up 14.6%

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total transaction of $10,954,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,650 shares of company stock worth $93,915,594. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $208.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.56. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.