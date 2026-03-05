JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Coinbase Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: White House/Policy support — Reports say CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with President Trump and Trump publicly backed a crypto market‑structure/stablecoin bill that could enable yield-bearing stablecoins and loosen bank resistance; this is the principal regulatory catalyst lifting COIN shares. Why Coinbase (COIN) Stock Is Trading Up Today
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto market tailwind — A sharp Bitcoin advance boosted exchange volumes and sentiment across crypto equities, providing an immediate revenue outlook lift for trading-dependent Coinbase. Coinbase Global Shares Surge 15% as Bitcoin Rally and Regulatory Optimism Fuel Crypto Stock Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional/whale support — Cathie Wood’s ARK funds purchased millions of dollars of COIN shares, signaling conviction from active thematic managers and providing buying support during recent weakness. Cathie Wood’s Ark loads up on Coinbase, Robinhood as stocks slide on Iran conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy diversification — Coinbase launched U.S. stock trading within its platform and is pushing staking, custody and USDC revenue paths to reduce reliance on spot trading. These moves improve long‑term revenue mix if adoption follows. Coinbase Launches U.S. Stock Trading Within Its Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny abroad — UK lawmakers pressed Coinbase on stablecoins, KYC and systemic risks; useful context for regulatory risk exposure but not an immediate U.S. catalyst. UK House of Lords press Coinbase exec on stablecoins, KYC and bank run fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Product pivot note — Management conceded the Base App SocialFi push underperformed and refocused on trading/self‑custody; signals prudent course correction but flags execution risk on consumer initiatives. Coinbase CEO Says Base App SocialFi Push Fell Short
- Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk — A Bloomberg Law story reports a suit targeting Coinbase executives over an alleged costly nondisclosure fallout; litigation headlines increase legal uncertainty and could pressure sentiment if material damages or governance issues emerge. Coinbase Brass Sued Over Costly Fallout Blamed on Nondisclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Banking industry pushback — JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon publicly criticized crypto firms on stablecoin yield, underscoring powerful incumbent opposition that could shape legislative/regulatory outcomes and keep policy risk elevated. Jamie Dimon Fires Back At Coinbase: ‘If You Want To Be A Bank, Be A Bank’
Insider Activity
Coinbase Global Trading Up 14.6%
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $208.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.56. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.70.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.