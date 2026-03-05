JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

