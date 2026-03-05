JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 38.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,856.52. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $732,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 274,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,893.66. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,091 shares of company stock worth $776,744 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

