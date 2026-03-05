JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 872,030 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IYR opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

