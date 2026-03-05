JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of CarMax worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 84,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CarMax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

