JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,132 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,966,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 645,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VPU stock opened at $204.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $206.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

