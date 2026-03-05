JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 120,533 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 216,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

