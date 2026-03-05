JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $99,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,630,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,989,000 after acquiring an additional 195,432 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

