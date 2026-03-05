JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 365,898 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,969,000. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

