JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.07 Million Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Mercury Systems worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $2,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 118,133.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $191,101.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,915.60. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,662.56. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 859,758 shares of company stock valued at $74,481,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.