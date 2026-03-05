JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $805.82 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

