JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 1,163,376 McGraw Hill, Inc. $MH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of McGraw Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth $279,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on McGraw Hill from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered McGraw Hill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

MH opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. McGraw Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content and technology.

