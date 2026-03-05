JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 51,671 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.89% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 96,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility. HYDB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

