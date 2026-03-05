Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.93 and last traded at $239.65. Approximately 9,335,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,320,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.30.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval based on Phase 3 survival benefits and described as a potential new standard of care, which materially increases J&J’s oncology revenue runway and could lift future sales and margins. PR Newswire Reuters

FDA approval for TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval based on Phase 3 survival benefits and described as a potential new standard of care, which materially increases J&J’s oncology revenue runway and could lift future sales and margins. Positive Sentiment: Direct‑to‑consumer sales website launched in the U.S. — could expand pricing control and access for uninsured/out‑of‑pocket patients, a small but strategic revenue diversification move that investors view positively for margin and patient reach. Reuters

Direct‑to‑consumer sales website launched in the U.S. — could expand pricing control and access for uninsured/out‑of‑pocket patients, a small but strategic revenue diversification move that investors view positively for margin and patient reach. Positive Sentiment: Progress on nipocalimab: FDA Fast Track and Phase 3 start alongside other pipeline advancements — supports medium/long‑term pharma growth expectations. Yahoo Finance

Progress on nipocalimab: FDA Fast Track and Phase 3 start alongside other pipeline advancements — supports medium/long‑term pharma growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $250 from $225 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals modest upside from current levels but the neutral stance limits the trade‑conviction impact. Benzinga TickerReport

JPMorgan raised its price target to $250 from $225 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals modest upside from current levels but the neutral stance limits the trade‑conviction impact. Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention and coverage — multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, 247WallSt) are highlighting JNJ as a watched name and dividend aristocrat, which can increase trading volume but doesn’t guarantee directional movement. Zacks 247WallSt

High investor attention and coverage — multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, 247WallSt) are highlighting JNJ as a watched name and dividend aristocrat, which can increase trading volume but doesn’t guarantee directional movement. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal challenge from Bayer over product claims (reported alongside pipeline progress) introduces litigation risk and potential costs, which can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite the drug approvals. Yahoo Finance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $577.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

