Jito (JTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.84 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $122.84 million and $12.79 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 986,523,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,848,833 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 986,523,061.4239207 with 443,848,833.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.27370687 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 367 active market(s) with $13,905,898.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

