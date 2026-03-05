Jill Beggs Sells 2,093 Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $29,071.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $447,049.65. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zephirin Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lyft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,724,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 274,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.