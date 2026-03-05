Jet2 (LON:JET2) Insider Acquires 2,349 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Gary Brown acquired 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,205 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jet2 plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,088 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JET2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.83.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

