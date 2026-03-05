iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,407,564 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 73,233,927 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,758,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,758,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,449,832. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

