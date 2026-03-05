iShares MBS ETF $MBB Position Boosted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 504.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.95 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.3278 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

