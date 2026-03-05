iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.7450. Approximately 81,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 266,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
