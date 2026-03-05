iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.7450. Approximately 81,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 266,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

