iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $76,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran conflict is supporting gold’s appeal and underpins demand for gold-backed ETFs, lifting IAU. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Reports show investors are pouring money into gold ETFs as the Iran conflict boosts the funds’ attractiveness — direct demand for IAU. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds to the funds’ appeal
- Positive Sentiment: China’s push to build a Hong Kong gold hub could increase long‑term physical demand and market infrastructure growth — a tailwind for gold allocations and IAU flows. China ramps up efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub with major moves in public, private miners and new market infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term price action is volatile — recent rebounds after sharp intraday swings show buyers on dips, but the market remains choppy; this can mean quick moves in IAU but unclear direction until macro signals settle. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Iran-US Strike Chaos—Can Gold Defy a 6-Week High USD?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. yields and a firmer dollar — driven by lower odds of near‑term Fed cuts — are a near‑term headwind for gold and pressure IAU. Gold News: Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical setups show bearish wedge breakdowns and seller control in the short term, pointing to a possible retest of 50‑day support — a risk for IAU if selling continues. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
