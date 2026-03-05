iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $76,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $96.65 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

