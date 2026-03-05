IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $71.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.6923.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IREN from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the second quarter worth $74,228,000. Marex Group plc grew its holdings in IREN by 14,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth about $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth about $137,075,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 4.31. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: IREN announced purchase agreements for more than 50,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, expanding its AI cloud fleet to 150,000 GPUs — a major scale-up that positions the company to capture more AI compute demand and diversify revenue beyond crypto mining. IREN Expands AI Cloud Capacity to 150,000 GPUs

IREN announced purchase agreements for more than 50,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, expanding its AI cloud fleet to 150,000 GPUs — a major scale-up that positions the company to capture more AI compute demand and diversify revenue beyond crypto mining. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to a Bitcoin surge as an additional catalyst lifting IREN shares today — investors appear to be pricing in near‑term upside from crypto price strength (beneficial if IREN maintains crypto‑exposed operations) alongside the new AI cloud narrative. Why IREN Stock Is Rising As Bitcoin Surges

Market commentary points to a Bitcoin surge as an additional catalyst lifting IREN shares today — investors appear to be pricing in near‑term upside from crypto price strength (beneficial if IREN maintains crypto‑exposed operations) alongside the new AI cloud narrative. Negative Sentiment: IREN expanded its at‑the‑market equity offering capacity (filed a new program), increasing its ability to issue shares into the market — this raises dilution risk and could weigh on the stock unless proceeds are clearly tied to accretive projects (e.g., the GPU buildout). IREN Expands At-The-Market Equity Offering Capacity

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

