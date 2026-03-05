Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,710. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the third quarter worth $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

