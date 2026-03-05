Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 631,495 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 526,311 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 983,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 983,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.