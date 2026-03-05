Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 322683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

