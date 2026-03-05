Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $610.75 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.