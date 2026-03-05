Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue that a large AI infrastructure buildout will sustain the broad bull market and keep demand for large-cap, tech‑heavy benchmarks (like the Nasdaq‑100/QQQ) intact. AI Buildout Will Keep The Broad Bull Market Intact
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pointing to an “AI defense supercycle” highlights upside for semiconductor, AI‑services and defense tech names concentrated in QQQ, reinforcing flow into growth ETFs. The AI Defense Supercycle Has Already Begun
- Positive Sentiment: Macro pieces noting three reasons the S&P 500 (and by extension risk assets) could stay in bull mode support risk‑on positioning and favor QQQ’s growth tilt. 3 Reasons The S&P 500 Could Stay In Bull Mode
- Positive Sentiment: Short daily update noted QQQ was positive in Wednesday pre‑market trade, reflecting continuing intraday recovery from recent dips and reinforcing momentum into today. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/4/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: A comparison of VOO vs QQQ lays out structural differences (S&P 500 breadth vs Nasdaq growth concentration); this is useful for longer‑term allocation decisions but not a direct short‑term catalyst. VOO vs. QQQ: Which ETF Has Better Growth Potential in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco’s sponsor spotlight (Paul Schroeder on Bloomberg) reinforces the QQQ brand and its positioning as an “innovation engine” — supportive for product marketing and flows over time. Invesco QQQ Sponsor Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles debating a potential “SaaSpocalypse” flag mixed signals for software names in QQQ; outcome depends on upcoming earnings and guidance. The SaaSpocalypse Has Arrived… Or Has It?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces warn the U.S.–Iran conflict could escalate (phase two), pressuring risk assets, raising safe‑haven flows and potentially hurting QQQ performance in risk‑off moves. The US-Iran War: Phase Two (Where The Pain Starts)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning oil could surge (scenario of $200+/barrel) would amplify inflation and rate worries and likely hit growth/tech multiples concentrated in QQQ. 2 Lines Are Being Crossed In Iran: Why Oil Could Hit $200+ A Barrel
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of broad ETF outflows and midday drops in US equities signal short‑term selling pressure that can weigh on QQQ during risk‑off sessions. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Drop After Midday
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
