Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by Argus to Strong-Buy Rating

Argus upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.73.

Intuit Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $29.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.62. 5,050,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,674. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.47. Intuit has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and guidance beat expectations — Intuit’s latest quarter showed an earnings and revenue beat and raised FY/Q3 guidance, which underpins investor confidence in recurring revenue and margins. Article Title

Strong quarterly results and guidance beat expectations — Intuit’s latest quarter showed an earnings and revenue beat and raised FY/Q3 guidance, which underpins investor confidence in recurring revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: New Anthropic AI partnership — Intuit announced a broad collaboration with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for mid‑market customers, reinforcing its strategy to embed AI across tax, accounting and business workflows. This is a key growth/cost-efficiency catalyst investors are rewarding. Article Title

New Anthropic AI partnership — Intuit announced a broad collaboration with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for mid‑market customers, reinforcing its strategy to embed AI across tax, accounting and business workflows. This is a key growth/cost-efficiency catalyst investors are rewarding. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Argus reportedly upgraded Intuit to a “strong‑buy,” adding buying momentum amid the earnings/AI headlines. Article Title

Analyst upgrade — Argus reportedly upgraded Intuit to a “strong‑buy,” adding buying momentum amid the earnings/AI headlines. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/commentary pieces arguing Intuit is a buying opportunity — Several market pieces highlight Intuit’s entrenched market position and proactive AI integration as reasons it can rebound from recent weakness. Article Title

Positive analyst/commentary pieces arguing Intuit is a buying opportunity — Several market pieces highlight Intuit’s entrenched market position and proactive AI integration as reasons it can rebound from recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mendelson Consulting named an official reseller of Intuit Enterprise Suite — A channel/partner win that supports distribution but is not a major near‑term revenue driver. Article Title

Mendelson Consulting named an official reseller of Intuit Enterprise Suite — A channel/partner win that supports distribution but is not a major near‑term revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage asking whether to buy/sell/hold after the Anthropic deal — Useful investor discussion but not new fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage asking whether to buy/sell/hold after the Anthropic deal — Useful investor discussion but not new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target cuts — Daiwa lowered its PT to $640 (maintained buy), TD Cowen cut to $633, Mizuho cut to $600, and JPMorgan reduced its target as well; these trims reflect caution on valuation and sector headwinds and may cap upside. Article Title TD Cowen Mizuho JPMorgan

Multiple analyst price‑target cuts — Daiwa lowered its PT to $640 (maintained buy), TD Cowen cut to $633, Mizuho cut to $600, and JPMorgan reduced its target as well; these trims reflect caution on valuation and sector headwinds and may cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Argus previously trimmed its price target even while keeping a buy rating — mixed signals from the same shop increase short‑term volatility as analysts reconcile growth vs. multiple compression. Article Title

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

