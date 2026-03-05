International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

