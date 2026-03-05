Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,216,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,821,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,049,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,092,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,220,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,289,000 after acquiring an additional 838,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $460,218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,030,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,095,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $225.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $261.60 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $285.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

