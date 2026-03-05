Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 222.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 31.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $137.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.