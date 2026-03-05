Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 33,504 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria comprises about 1.1% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 678.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

