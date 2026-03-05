Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

